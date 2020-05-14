Bahrain Beat: PSD Bahrain Service Changes

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (May 14, 2020) Due to recent events, Personnel Support Detachment or P-S-D, Bahrain has adjusted their service hours to support the 89 Tennant Commands and 4,224 Sailors operating through fifth fleet. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.