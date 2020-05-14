Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bahrain Beat: PSD Bahrain Service Changes

    Bahrain Beat: PSD Bahrain Service Changes

    BAHRAIN

    05.14.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Sylvia Nealy 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (May 14, 2020) Due to recent events, Personnel Support Detachment or P-S-D, Bahrain has adjusted their service hours to support the 89 Tennant Commands and 4,224 Sailors operating through fifth fleet. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2020
    Date Posted: 05.14.2020 03:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63600
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107813858.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: PSD Bahrain Service Changes, by PO1 Sylvia Nealy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN Bahrain
    NSA Bahrain
    PSD Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT