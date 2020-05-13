Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast -Inside a Military Quarantine Facility & Game Music LIVE May 14, 2020

Soldiers are being quarantined on West Fort Hood, and we have the man in charge. Find out just what's going down in this secretive, remote location. And we welcome Staff Sergeant Matthew Harrison, a video game music composer, along with the members of the 1st Cavalry Division band to talk about their upcoming Game Music Concert and play us a tune or two. Or just one. We'll see. Plus listener mail, and China's taken copying things to a whole new level.





