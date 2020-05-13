Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast -Inside a Military Quarantine Facility & Game Music LIVE May 14, 2020

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Audio by Charlie Maib 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers are being quarantined on West Fort Hood, and we have the man in charge. Find out just what's going down in this secretive, remote location. And we welcome Staff Sergeant Matthew Harrison, a video game music composer, along with the members of the 1st Cavalry Division band to talk about their upcoming Game Music Concert and play us a tune or two. Or just one. We'll see. Plus listener mail, and China's taken copying things to a whole new level.


    Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:

    Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)
    Justin Stokes

    This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com
    Like us and follow us on Facebook at The Great Big Podcast and III Corps and Fort Hood

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 05.13.2020 15:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63599
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107813364.mp3
    Length: 01:06:43
    Artist Fort Hood Public Affairs
    Composer Charlie Maib
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast -Inside a Military Quarantine Facility & Game Music LIVE May 14, 2020, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    News
    Podcast
    1CD
    video games
    US Army
    Music
    quarantine
    Humor
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

