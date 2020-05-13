Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Left of the Bang: Mindfulness Podcast Series - Work Life Balance

    Left of the Bang: Mindfulness Podcast Series - Work Life Balance

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Courtney White 

    1st Marine Division

    Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Pollman-Turner speaks on actions service members can take to improve their overall mental well-being. This episode is focused on having work life balance. Pollman-Turner is a clinical psychologist with 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 05.13.2020 16:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:11:42
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    TAGS

    mental health
    usmc
    5th marine regiment
    well-being
    1st marine division
    marine corps
    marines
    mindfulness
    1stmardiv
    work life balance
    left of the bang
    courtney pollman turner

