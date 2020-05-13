Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Pollman-Turner speaks on actions service members can take to improve their overall mental well-being. This episode is focused on creating healthy habits. Pollman-Turner is a clinical psychologist with 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2020 18:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63596
|Filename:
|2005/DOD_107812840.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:45
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Left of the Bang: Mindfulness Podcast Series - Habit Changes, by Sgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT