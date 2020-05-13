Bahrain Beat: Virtual Ombudsman Training

MANAMA, Bahrain (May 13, 2020) Josefina Melendez, from the Fleet and Family Support Center located on Naval Support Activity Bahrain, came into the studio to discuss the recent virtual command ombudsman training provided to spouses of service members assigned to commands located in the area and the benfits of providing this training can offer. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Carlisle reports from AFN Bahrain.