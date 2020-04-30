Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain Beat: Navy Federal Credit Union - Adjusted Operations

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    04.30.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Carlisle 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Apr. 30, 2020) Michael Schaffer, Assistant Manager of the Navy Federal Credit Union located on Naval Support Activity Bahrain, came into the studio to discuss the recent adjustments made to their hours and operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak and rules regarding social distancing. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Carlisle reports from AFN Bahrain.

