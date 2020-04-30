Bahrain Beat: Navy Federal Credit Union - Adjusted Operations

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Apr. 30, 2020) Michael Schaffer, Assistant Manager of the Navy Federal Credit Union located on Naval Support Activity Bahrain, came into the studio to discuss the recent adjustments made to their hours and operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak and rules regarding social distancing. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Carlisle reports from AFN Bahrain.