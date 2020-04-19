This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (Apr. 19, 2020) Hani Salah Al Din, from the Fleet and Family Support Center located on Naval Support Activity Bahrain, came into the studio to discuss the upcoming Islamic religious celebration of Ramadan and some of the guidelines service members and their families should adhere to during this period. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Carlisle reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2020 03:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63591
|Filename:
|2005/DOD_107811794.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat: Ramadan 2020, by PO2 William Carlisle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT