Bahrain Beat: Ramadan 2020

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Apr. 19, 2020) Hani Salah Al Din, from the Fleet and Family Support Center located on Naval Support Activity Bahrain, came into the studio to discuss the upcoming Islamic religious celebration of Ramadan and some of the guidelines service members and their families should adhere to during this period. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Carlisle reports from AFN Bahrain.