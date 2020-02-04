Bahrain Beat: NSA Bahrain Medical Clinic - BLS Courses

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Apr. 2, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Elijah Marshall, assigned to the Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, came into the studio to discuss the periodic CPR and Basic Life Support classes offered by the NBHC. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Carlisle reports from AFN Bahrain.