Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bahrain Beat: NSA Bahrain Medical Clinic - BLS Courses

    Bahrain Beat: NSA Bahrain Medical Clinic - BLS Courses

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    04.02.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Carlisle 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Apr. 2, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Elijah Marshall, assigned to the Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, came into the studio to discuss the periodic CPR and Basic Life Support classes offered by the NBHC. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Carlisle reports from AFN Bahrain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 05.14.2020 03:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63590
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107811792.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: NSA Bahrain Medical Clinic - BLS Courses, by PO2 William Carlisle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN
    Bahrain
    American Forces Network
    NSA Bahrain
    CPR
    DMA
    Naval Support Activity Bahrain
    Defense Media Activity
    readiness
    NBHC
    Naval Branch Health Clinic
    BLS
    2020
    Basic Life Support
    AFN The Eagle
    DMA OPS Bahrain
    MC2 William Carlisle

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT