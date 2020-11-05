This week's "Phoenix and the Chief" Gen. Walker and Chief Chadick discuss the changes to community standards and visit our vehicle maintenance Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2020 01:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63588
|Filename:
|2005/DOD_107811755.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:15
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|4
This work, Phoenix and the Chief: Episode 14, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT