    Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 13 -The 'Bomb Squad' discusses Explosive Ordnance Disposal at Edwards AFB

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2020

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    While they sometimes get to have a “blast” at work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician are the brave specialists who serve as the Air Force’s “bomb squad”and are assigned to some of the most dangerous missions around the world. Join us as we take you Beyond the Test as we meet the superintendent of the Edwards EOD flight.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2020
    Date Posted: 05.12.2020
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63585
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107811367.mp3
    Length: 00:28:25
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 13 -The 'Bomb Squad' discusses Explosive Ordnance Disposal at Edwards AFB, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Edwards AFB
    bomb
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician
    Air Force
    EOD
    AFMC
    AFTC
    412th Test Wing
    412 TW

