Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 13 -The 'Bomb Squad' discusses Explosive Ordnance Disposal at Edwards AFB

While they sometimes get to have a “blast” at work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician are the brave specialists who serve as the Air Force’s “bomb squad”and are assigned to some of the most dangerous missions around the world. Join us as we take you Beyond the Test as we meet the superintendent of the Edwards EOD flight.