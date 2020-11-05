Tiger Talk preview

41st FA BDE's embedded Tiger Team (consisting of
Behavioral Health, Chaplain and FRSA) will create episodes for various
mental and spiritual health topics during the limited operations under
COVID19. The following episodes will include common topics such as feeling
overwhelmed, spiritual well-being, homeschooling tips, family support
strategies, recommended phone apps, etc. While these episodes are no
substitute for engagement with your Behavioral Health or Unit Ministry
Teams, consider them as conversation starters.
