A soundbite from Cannon AFB Wing Commander, Colonel Robert Masaitis, and Command Chief Skibitsky, for the celebratory flyover on 5/11/2020.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2020 16:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63579
|Filename:
|2005/DOD_107809780.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col. Masaitis & CMSgt Skibitsky Flyover Soundbite, by SrA Marcel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
