Marine Minute: Harpoon Training Exercise

U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 12, conduct a loading exercise of AGM-84D Harpoon missiles at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Apr. 28, 2020. During the exercise, Marine Aircraft Group 12 squadrons focused on naval missions and simulated anti-ship long range fires in order to enhance the Marine Corps' ability to effect sea control and denial in the Indo-Pacific, in-line with Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by LCpl. Mellizza Bonjoc)



HEY MARINES, LANCE CORPORAL MELLIZZA BONJOC HERE,



MARINES WITH MARINE AIRCRAFT GROUP 12, PARTICIPATED IN THE HARPOON TRAINING EXERCISE, AT MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI.



THE EXERCISE CONSISTED OF LOADING A-G-M 84-D HARPOON MISSLES ON F/A-18S AND LAUNCHING THEM AGAINST MARITIME TARGETS AND SIMULATED ANTI-SHIP LONG RANGE FIRES.



THIS ENHANCES THE MARINE CORPS’ ABILITY TO EFFECT SEA CONTROL AND DENIAL IN SUPPORT OF A FREE AND OPEN INDO-PACIFIC.



CAPTAIN GARRET HALVERSON AN F/A-18 PILOT WITH MARINE FIGHTER ATTACK SQUADRON 115, HAD THIS TO SAY, “THIS EXERCISE IS DIFFERENT FROM WHAT WE NORMALLY DO, WHERE AS WE NORMALLY FOCUS ON TARGETS OVER THE LAND, WHERE NOW WE’RE FOCUSING ON TARGETS THAT ARE OUT OVER THE WATER, ORIGINATING FROM THE LITTORALS.”



THE GOAL OF THE EXERCISE IS TO DEVELOP A FORCE THAT WILL FIGHT EFFECTIVELY FROM THE LAND AND THE SEA, ENHANCING THE CORPS’ MISSION READINESS.



AND THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE.