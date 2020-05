Marine Minute: PFT & CFT Updates

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. Marine Corps has announced changes to the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Combat Fitness Test (CFT) and Body Composition Program (BCP) for the semi-annual calendar year 20. MARADMINs 269/20 and 260/20 discuss the suspension of PFTs, makeup CFTs, and BCP, and identify Marines exempt from the changes. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak)



HEY MARINES, LANCE CORPORAL SOLINE SKRZYPCZAK HERE.



AS MANY OF YOU MAY HAVE ALREADY HEARD, THERE HAVE BEEN SOME CHANGES TO THE MARINE CORPS PHYSICAL FITNESS REQUIREMENTS FOR 2020.



AS COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS CONTINUE, HERE’S WHAT IT MEANS FOR YOU.



ALL MARINES WHO HAVE NOT CONDUCTED THE PFT PRIOR TO THE PUBLISHING OF MARADMIN 269/20 WILL NOT CONDUCT A P-F-T FOR THE DURATION OF 2020 UNLESS AUTHORIZED TO DO SO.



MAKE-UP C-F-Ts, FOR THOSE COMING OFF LIGHT OR LIMITED DUTY, AND CIRCUMFERENCE MEASUREMENTS AS PART OF THE BODY COMPOSITION PROGRAM ARE ALSO SUSPENDED DURING COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS.



EXCEPTION TO THIS POLICY ARE MARINES REQUIRED TO CONDUCT A P-F-T OR C-F-T PRIOR TO ATTENDING FORMAL SCHOOLS, COURSES AND SPECIAL DUTY ASSIGNMENTS.



FOR MORE INFORMATION ON MARADMINS 269/20 AND 260/20, VISIT MARINES.MIL.



AND THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE.