    THE LEADERSHIP LIST - Episode 11 - Building the Best

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2020

    Audio by George Maurer 

    American Forces Radio Network (AFN Radio)

    John Eades, author of “Building the Best,” discusses eight proven methods for elevating others to higher levels of performance and success. A difficult discussion with a coworker made Eades realize his shortcomings as a manager. That moment inspired him to discover the secrets of effective leadership. Patrick Lencioni, author of “The Five Dysfunctions of a Team,” calls Eades’ book “…a treasure trove of practical wisdom.”

    Date Taken: 05.10.2020
    Date Posted: 05.10.2020 14:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:39:56
    leaders
    leadership
    podcast
    podcasting

