THE LEADERSHIP LIST - Episode 11 - Building the Best

John Eades, author of “Building the Best,” discusses eight proven methods for elevating others to higher levels of performance and success. A difficult discussion with a coworker made Eades realize his shortcomings as a manager. That moment inspired him to discover the secrets of effective leadership. Patrick Lencioni, author of “The Five Dysfunctions of a Team,” calls Eades’ book “…a treasure trove of practical wisdom.”