    The Beeline - Episode 4 Command Chief Master Sgt. Kevan Williams

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley 

    West Virginia National Guard

    In this episode, Master Sgts. Eugene Crist and De-Juan Haley talk to Chief Master Sgt. Kevan Williams, the new 130th Airlift Wing Command Chief. Williams talks about his priorities as the new Command Chief.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Date Posted: 05.08.2020 10:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63566
    Length: 00:20:29
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Beeline - Episode 4 Command Chief Master Sgt. Kevan Williams, by MSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WVNG
    WVANG
    130AW

