    Fort Riley Podcast Episode 2: Resilience

    Fort Riley Podcast Episode 2: Resilience

    KS, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2020

    Audio by Thomas Reust 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Chaplain (Cpt.) Paul Shin gives some pointers on resilience during COVID-19 operations.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2020
    Date Posted: 05.08.2020 11:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63559
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107804919.mp3
    Length: 00:02:18
    Year 2020
    Location: KS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast Episode 2: Resilience, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    resilience

