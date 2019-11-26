CUBIST - S3E1: Suicide and TBI Among Veterans Seeking VA Health Care

In the first episode of the third season of CUBIST, Betsy and Don discuss the article, “Suicide and Traumatic Brain Injury Among Individuals Seeking Veterans Health Administration Services Between Fiscal Years 2006 and 2015.”



Reference Citation: Hostetter, T. A., Hoffmire, C. A., Forster, J. E., Adams, R. S., Stearns-Yoder, K. A., & Brenner, L. A. (2019). Suicide and traumatic brain injury among individuals seeking Veterans Health Administration services between fiscal years 2006 and 2015. The Journal of head trauma rehabilitation, 34(5), E1-E9.



CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers discussing the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. Topics for each episode will be developed in close coordination with the hosts and based on current and trending TBI research getting attention in the mainstream press. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to dvbic.dcoe.mil or email us at dha.DVBICinfo@mail.mil.



The views, opinions and/or findings contained in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy or decision unless so designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat available and was used according to Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 licensing.