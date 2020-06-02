Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    S3E4: Expedited Symptom Resolution After A Concussion

    S3E4: Expedited Symptom Resolution After A Concussion

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2020

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Military Health System

    On this episode of CUBIST, our host discusses the article entitled “Use of the Progressive Return to Activity Guidelines may expedite symptom resolution after concussion for active duty Military” with lead author, Dr. Jason Bailie. The study was published in the December 2019 issue of the American Journal of Sports Medicine.

    Reference Citation:
    Bailie, J. M., Remigio-Baker, R. A., Cole, W. R., McCulloch, K. L., Ettenhofer, M. L., West, T., ... & Mullins, L. (2019). Use of the Progressive Return to Activity Guidelines May Expedite Symptom Resolution After Concussion for Active Duty Military. The American journal of sports medicine, 47(14), 3505-3513.

    CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers discussing the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. Topics for each episode will be developed in close coordination with the hosts and based on current and trending TBI research getting attention in the mainstream press. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to dvbic.dcoe.mil or email us at dha.DVBICinfo@mail.mil

    The views, opinions and/or findings contained in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy or decision unless so designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat available and was used according to Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 licensing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2020
    Date Posted: 05.07.2020 08:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63554
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107804390.mp3
    Length: 00:11:03
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, S3E4: Expedited Symptom Resolution After A Concussion, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Service Members
    Recovery
    Research
    TBI
    Veterans
    Concussion
    MHS
    DVBIC
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT