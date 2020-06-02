S3E4: Expedited Symptom Resolution After A Concussion

On this episode of CUBIST, our host discusses the article entitled “Use of the Progressive Return to Activity Guidelines may expedite symptom resolution after concussion for active duty Military” with lead author, Dr. Jason Bailie. The study was published in the December 2019 issue of the American Journal of Sports Medicine.



Reference Citation:

Bailie, J. M., Remigio-Baker, R. A., Cole, W. R., McCulloch, K. L., Ettenhofer, M. L., West, T., ... & Mullins, L. (2019). Use of the Progressive Return to Activity Guidelines May Expedite Symptom Resolution After Concussion for Active Duty Military. The American journal of sports medicine, 47(14), 3505-3513.



