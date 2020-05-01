In Guam, Sailors prepare to return to their ship while in Japan service members find ways to fulfill the demand for PPE.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2020 01:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63548
|Filename:
|2005/DOD_107804213.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 01 May, 2020, by SA Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT