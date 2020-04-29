Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why We Serve - Senior Airman Krista Grady in COVID-19 response

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Amber Williams 

    165th Airlift Wing

    Join us as we hear from Senior Airman Krista Grady an Air Force medic at the 165th Airlift Wing and her efforts in the COVID-19 relief efforts.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2020
    Date Posted: 05.06.2020 10:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:14:00
    Composer Amber Williams
    Conductor Amber Williams
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    air national guard
    georgia
    atlanta
    emt
    savannah
    medic
    usaf
    covid-19
    covid-19 national guard

