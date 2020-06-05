Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tiger Talk opening

    Tiger Talk opening

    GRAFENWOHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.06.2020

    Audio by Maj. Joseph Bush 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    41st FA BDE's embedded Tiger Team (consisting of
    Behavioral Health, Chaplain and FRSA) will create episodes for various
    mental and spiritual health topics during the limited operations under
    COVID19. The following episodes will include common topics such as feeling
    overwhelmed, spiritual well-being, homeschooling tips, family support
    strategies, recommended phone apps, etc. While these episodes are no
    substitute for engagement with your Behavioral Health or Unit Ministry
    Teams, consider them as conversation starters.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2020
    Date Posted: 05.06.2020 10:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63544
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107802742.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Tiger Team
    Album Tiger Talk
    Year 2020
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiger Talk opening, by MAJ Joseph Bush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    RailGunners

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT