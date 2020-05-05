Through the course of many weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, the various missions of the Air Force continue. One such area that often goes unnoticed is that of the Precision Measurement Equipment Laboratory or ‘PMEL’.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2020 16:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63537
|Filename:
|2005/DOD_107802010.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing News Update for May 5, 2020 - PMEL continues calibration for total-force during COVID-19, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT