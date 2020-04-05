Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing News Update for May 4, 2020 - Public Health needed now more than ever

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2020

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Public Health Airmen play an important role in the mission of the 102nd Medical Group and during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are needed now... more than ever. Captain Bonnie Blakely spent some time speaking to these professionals about their mission - ensuring the health and welfare of the force.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing News Update for May 4, 2020 - Public Health needed now more than ever, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

