Public Health Airmen play an important role in the mission of the 102nd Medical Group and during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are needed now... more than ever. Captain Bonnie Blakely spent some time speaking to these professionals about their mission - ensuring the health and welfare of the force.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2020 10:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63531
|Filename:
|2005/DOD_107799810.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:37
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing News Update for May 4, 2020 - Public Health needed now more than ever, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT