    Roll Call - May 2020

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Brian Ellison, with the 126th Public Affairs Office, interviews Colonel Pamela Fonti, commander of the 126th Medical Group, Lt. Col. Tony Truang, 126th Medical Group chief of aerospace medicine, and Lt. Col. Troy Compardo, 126th Medical Group chief administrator. They discuss the 126th Air Refueling Wing's participation in the State of Illinois' COVID-19 response. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2020
    Date Posted: 05.03.2020 22:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63529
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107799404.mp3
    Length: 00:30:58
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 7

    This work, Roll Call - May 2020, by TSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PODCAST
    ANG
    ILNG
    126ARW
    126MDG
    COVID-19

