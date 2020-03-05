Roll Call - May 2020

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Brian Ellison, with the 126th Public Affairs Office, interviews Colonel Pamela Fonti, commander of the 126th Medical Group, Lt. Col. Tony Truang, 126th Medical Group chief of aerospace medicine, and Lt. Col. Troy Compardo, 126th Medical Group chief administrator. They discuss the 126th Air Refueling Wing's participation in the State of Illinois' COVID-19 response. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison)