Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    WVNG State Surgeon Talks COVID-19 Response Ep. 1

    WVNG State Surgeon Talks COVID-19 Response Ep. 1

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Davis Rohrer 

    West Virginia National Guard

    The West Virginia National Guard sits down to talk with Col. Todd Fredricks, the State Surgeon for the West Virginia Guard. Everything from health tips, to the response of COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2020
    Date Posted: 05.03.2020 10:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63527
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107799055.mp3
    Length: 00:57:35
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WVNG State Surgeon Talks COVID-19 Response Ep. 1, by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    WVNG
    COVID-19
    COVID19nationalguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT