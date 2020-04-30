Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ministering during COVID-19 Ep. 2

    Ministering during COVID-19 Ep. 2

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    West Virginia National Guard

    In this episode, Master Sgts. Eugene Crist and De-Juan Haley talk with Chaplain Bryan Knight, 130th Airlift Wing chaplain, about the innovative ways in which the chaplains are ministering during COVID-19. Additionally, Knight offers ways in which Soldiers and Airmen can remain resilient while dealing with the pandemic.

    WVNG
    COVID-19
    COVID19nationalguard

