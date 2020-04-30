In this episode, Master Sgts. Eugene Crist and De-Juan Haley talk with Chaplain Bryan Knight, 130th Airlift Wing chaplain, about the innovative ways in which the chaplains are ministering during COVID-19. Additionally, Knight offers ways in which Soldiers and Airmen can remain resilient while dealing with the pandemic.
This work, Ministering during COVID-19 Ep. 2, by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
