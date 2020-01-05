Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Recruiting goes digital

    Recruiting goes digital

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Sara Voigt 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    COVID-19 is requiring recruiters to find new ways to fill positions in an age of social distancing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2020
    Date Posted: 05.01.2020 08:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63522
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107796758.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruiting goes digital, by SrA Sara Voigt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Defense Media Activity
    Recruiting
    Air Force Radio News
    AFRN
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT