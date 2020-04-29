Why We Serve - Covengers: The Airmen on the frontline of the COVID-19 Response in Georgia

In this episode of Why We Serve, we will meet Airman 1st Class Christian Chassereau an Air Force medic at the 165th Airlift Wing and his part in the COVID-19 relief efforts. Chassereau has been assigned to an ambulance team in Macon as well as working in an intensive care unit and now on the frontlines of the testing efforts.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2020 13:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63521
|Filename:
|2005/DOD_107796757.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:58
|Composer
|Amber Williams
|Conductor
|Amber Williams
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
