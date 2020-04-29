Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why We Serve - Covengers: The Airmen on the frontline of the COVID-19 Response in Georgia

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Amber Williams 

    165th Airlift Wing

    In this episode of Why We Serve, we will meet Airman 1st Class Christian Chassereau an Air Force medic at the 165th Airlift Wing and his part in the COVID-19 relief efforts. Chassereau has been assigned to an ambulance team in Macon as well as working in an intensive care unit and now on the frontlines of the testing efforts.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why We Serve - Covengers: The Airmen on the frontline of the COVID-19 Response in Georgia, by TSgt Amber Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    georgia
    ambulance
    emt
    savannah
    macon
    air force
    medic
    covid19
    covid19 national guard

