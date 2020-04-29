THE LEADERSHIP LIST - Episode 10 - Stumpy's Hatchet House

Brendan and Tara Wehmann, two Navy veterans, who became owners of a Stumpy’s Hatchet House franchise when they transitioned out of the military. They offer advice for other veterans who dream of running their own business someday. Also, Stu and Kelly Josberger, franchisors of Stumpy’s, share the challenges they faced launching an unusual franchise and why they took a chance on a couple of military veterans looking for a fresh start.