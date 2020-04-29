Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - 4ID War Memorial in Disarray & Tiny Furniture for Squirrels - April 30, 2020

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2020

    Audio by Charlie Maib 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Small squirrels demand tiny furniture. We talk to a father and son team who are making big squirrel dreams come true one table at a time. Plus a Garryowen Captain has grand plans of his own for an on-post skating rink. Will you buy into his plan? And the 4th Infantry Division Operation Iraqi Freedom Memorial has fallen into disrepair. Find out how Soldiers are volunteering to make sure 4ID troops who gave their all are properly honored.


    Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:

    Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)
    The Coronados
    The Hubcats
    Justin Stokes

    This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com
    Like us and follow us on Facebook at The Great Big Podcast and III Corps and Fort Hood

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - 4ID War Memorial in Disarray & Tiny Furniture for Squirrels - April 30, 2020, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

