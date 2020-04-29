Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - 4ID War Memorial in Disarray & Tiny Furniture for Squirrels - April 30, 2020

Small squirrels demand tiny furniture. We talk to a father and son team who are making big squirrel dreams come true one table at a time. Plus a Garryowen Captain has grand plans of his own for an on-post skating rink. Will you buy into his plan? And the 4th Infantry Division Operation Iraqi Freedom Memorial has fallen into disrepair. Find out how Soldiers are volunteering to make sure 4ID troops who gave their all are properly honored.





Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:



Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)

The Coronados

The Hubcats

Justin Stokes



