Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - COVID-19 Update from CSM Adam Nash + USO does SFL-TAP - April 23, 2020

It's been a while since we've had a proper coronavirus update, so Command Sergeant Major Adam Nash, the Top Enlisted Advisor to Task Force Phantom stop by to talk all things COVID-19 and share his love for Naked and Afraid. Later we sit down with the USO and find out how they're hooking transitioning Soldiers up with potential jobs right now! We also get the exclusive scoop on Fort Hood's highly anticipated Ciara concert... will she or won't she?
