    Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - COVID-19 Update from CSM Adam Nash + USO does SFL-TAP - April 23, 2020

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2020

    Audio by Charlie Maib 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    It's been a while since we've had a proper coronavirus update, so Command Sergeant Major Adam Nash, the Top Enlisted Advisor to Task Force Phantom stop by to talk all things COVID-19 and share his love for Naked and Afraid. Later we sit down with the USO and find out how they're hooking transitioning Soldiers up with potential jobs right now! We also get the exclusive scoop on Fort Hood's highly anticipated Ciara concert... will she or won't she?


    Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:

    Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)
    Ozu
    The Hubcats

    This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com
    Like us and follow us on Facebook at The Great Big Podcast and III Corps and Fort Hood

    Date Taken: 04.23.2020
    Date Posted: 04.29.2020 11:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63513
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107793502.mp3
    Length: 01:05:42
    Artist Fort Hood Public Affairs
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - COVID-19 Update from CSM Adam Nash + USO does SFL-TAP - April 23, 2020, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hood
    news
    USO
    employment
    Army
    transitions
    Maib
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

