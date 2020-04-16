The podcast crew feels the Force as we get a visit from a member of Lucasfilm's very own 501st Legion. Plus we have a Soldier's wife whose mask making skills have gone viral- a story that's got to be heard to be believed.
Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:
Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)
Justin Stokes
This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com
This work, Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - The Guy Who Punched Baby Yoda & Face Masks for Soldiers April 16, 2020, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
