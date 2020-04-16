Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - The Guy Who Punched Baby Yoda & Face Masks for Soldiers April 16, 2020

    Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - The Guy Who Punched Baby Yoda & Face Masks for Soldiers April 16, 2020

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2020

    Audio by Charlie Maib 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    The podcast crew feels the Force as we get a visit from a member of Lucasfilm's very own 501st Legion. Plus we have a Soldier's wife whose mask making skills have gone viral- a story that's got to be heard to be believed.


    Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:

    Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)
    Justin Stokes


    This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com
    Like us and follow us on Facebook at The Great Big Podcast and III Corps and Fort Hood

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2020
    Date Posted: 04.29.2020 11:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63512
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107793499.mp3
    Length: 01:11:21
    Artist Fort Hood Public Affairs
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - The Guy Who Punched Baby Yoda & Face Masks for Soldiers April 16, 2020, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    Star Wars
    Face masks
    LGBTQ
    Maib
    501st Legion
    Hood Mobilization Brigade
    Hood MOB

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT