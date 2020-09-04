Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast -Quarantine, Relaxation, & Toilet Plume - Apr 9, 2020

Brianna's back, but she's in QUARANTINE! We call her up and get a look at what Army quarantine life looks like. Plus, stuck inside? Charlie and Dave talk to a Command Sergeant Major who's gone online to keep people fit. And the relaxation gurus from Fort Hood's Army Wellness Center stop by to offer up some advice and help you unwind.





Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:



Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)

The Coronados





This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com

