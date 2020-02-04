Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - Stress Relief & Army Cosplay Magic - April 2, 2020

Life has changed for all of us... a great deal of you probably find yourselves hold-up in a house, apartment, or barracks somewhere in the world. We want you to know that the Great Big Podcast is here for you. This week we bring you some stress relief insight courtesy of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, plus we go down the rabbit hole with a cosplaying former Soldier that will have you putting on a dress and picking out a wig, All that an we take a special call from Europe!





Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:



Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)

The Coronados





This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com

Like us and follow us on Facebook at The Great Big Podcast and III Corps and Fort Hood