    Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - Stress Relief & Army Cosplay Magic - April 2, 2020

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Audio by Charlie Maib 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Life has changed for all of us... a great deal of you probably find yourselves hold-up in a house, apartment, or barracks somewhere in the world. We want you to know that the Great Big Podcast is here for you. This week we bring you some stress relief insight courtesy of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, plus we go down the rabbit hole with a cosplaying former Soldier that will have you putting on a dress and picking out a wig, All that an we take a special call from Europe!


    Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:

    Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)
    The Coronados


    This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com
    Like us and follow us on Facebook at The Great Big Podcast and III Corps and Fort Hood

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.29.2020 11:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 01:07:10
    Artist Fort Hood Public Affairs
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: TX, US
    This work, Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - Stress Relief & Army Cosplay Magic - April 2, 2020, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hood
    relaxation
    wellness
    hobbies
    Cosplay
    AWC
    3rd Cavalry Regiment
    3CR
    3dcr
    Maib
    otaku

