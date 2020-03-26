Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hood's Great Big Pocast - COVID-19 Town Hall Recap - Mar 26, 2020

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Audio by Charlie Maib 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    March 26, 2020

    Dave Larsen. Charlie Maib, PFC Kyra Pearl, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, Col. Jason Wesbrock, Col. Richard Malish, Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Nash.

    Fort Hood leaders engage with the community, answering questions about COVID-19 and what it means to Fort Hood Soldiers and their families. Although our posture has changed since this town hall was held, the information within still remains a great resource


    Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:

    Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)


    This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com
    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    Texas
    Army
    Maib
    Jason Wesbrock
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Scott Efflandy
    Richard Malish
    Adam Nash

