Fort Hood's Great Big Pocast - COVID-19 Town Hall Recap - Mar 26, 2020

March 26, 2020



Dave Larsen. Charlie Maib, PFC Kyra Pearl, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, Col. Jason Wesbrock, Col. Richard Malish, Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Nash.



Fort Hood leaders engage with the community, answering questions about COVID-19 and what it means to Fort Hood Soldiers and their families. Although our posture has changed since this town hall was held, the information within still remains a great resource





