March 26, 2020
Dave Larsen. Charlie Maib, PFC Kyra Pearl, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, Col. Jason Wesbrock, Col. Richard Malish, Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Nash.
Fort Hood leaders engage with the community, answering questions about COVID-19 and what it means to Fort Hood Soldiers and their families. Although our posture has changed since this town hall was held, the information within still remains a great resource
Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:
Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)
This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com
Like us and follow us on Facebook at The Great Big Podcast and III Corps and Fort Hood
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2020 11:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63509
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107793479.mp3
|Length:
|01:10:06
|Artist
|Fort Hood Public Affairs
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Hood's Great Big Pocast - COVID-19 Town Hall Recap - Mar 26, 2020, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT