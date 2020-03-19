Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - Everything's Going to Be OK - Mar 19, 2020

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Audio by Charlie Maib 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    After leading the charge, sounding the alarm on coronavirus before most others, then deftly delivering the straight facts on COVID-19, what it's capable of and how to defend yourself, we're sick of it! Absolutely sick, sick, sick of hearing about coronavirus!!! So for lucky episode 13, after comparing toilet paper stashes, the crew kicks corona to the curb and meets with the 36th Engineers elite female Sappers. Then Charlie talks to a pair of unexpected nutritionists. It's a delightfully peaceful podcast that's sure to take your mind off of all the other mess. A vacation in your ear!


    Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:

    Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)
    The Coronados
    Ozu


    This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com
    Like us and follow us on Facebook at The Great Big Podcast and III Corps and Fort Hood

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - Everything's Going to Be OK - Mar 19, 2020, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hood
    Health
    Podcast
    Nutrition
    Sappers
    Army
    Women in the Army

