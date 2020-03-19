Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - Everything's Going to Be OK - Mar 19, 2020

After leading the charge, sounding the alarm on coronavirus before most others, then deftly delivering the straight facts on COVID-19, what it's capable of and how to defend yourself, we're sick of it! Absolutely sick, sick, sick of hearing about coronavirus!!! So for lucky episode 13, after comparing toilet paper stashes, the crew kicks corona to the curb and meets with the 36th Engineers elite female Sappers. Then Charlie talks to a pair of unexpected nutritionists. It's a delightfully peaceful podcast that's sure to take your mind off of all the other mess. A vacation in your ear!





Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:



Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)

The Coronados

Ozu





This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com

