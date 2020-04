Marine Minute: 'Tis the PCS Season

In order to limit the continuing spread of COVID-19, MARADMIN 254/20 extends the ongoing travel restrictions for domestic and international travel to 30 June 2020. These restrictions apply to all Marines and Marine Corps civilian personnel and their sponsored family members. Some exemptions and waivers may be granted on a case-by-case basis for essential activities. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Cpl. Ben Whitten)



I'M CORPORAL BEN WHITTEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



THIS P-C-S SEASON WILL BE VERY DIFFERENT THAN ANY OTHER, SO LET’S BRING YOU UP TO SPEED ON WHAT'S HAPPENING.

FOR STARTERS, THE TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS FOR DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL HAVE BEEN EXTENDED TO JUNE 30, TO LIMIT THE SPREAD OF COVID-19.



THIS APPLIES TO ALL UNIFORMED PERSONNEL AND CIVILIANS FOR OFFICIAL AND NON-OFFICIAL TRAVEL LIKE T-A-D, GOVERNMENT FUNDED OR PERSONAL LEAVE, AND OF COURSE P-C-S.



EXEMPTIONS WILL BE MADE FOR TRAVEL ASSOCIATED WITH RECRUITING AND ACCESSION ACTIVITIES INCLUDING ALL ENTRY-LEVEL TRAINING AND FOLLOW-ON TRAVEL TO THE FIRST DUTY STATION. OTHER EXEMPTIONS ALLOWING FOR TRAVEL INCLUDE THOSE RETIRING OR SEPARATING, LATERAL MOVERS GOING TO AND FROM A NEW M-O-S SCHOOL AND LOW COST MOVES, OR WHAT WE CALL IN THE MARINE CORPS, P-C-A. ADDITIONAL WAIVERS WILL BE GRANTED ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS.



FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS MARADMIN, 254/20, GO TO MARINES.MIL.



THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS, GO TO MARINES.MIL