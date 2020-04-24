Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Spartan News Episode 3

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.24.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler 

    Task Force Spartan

    In this special edition of The Spartan News, MAJ John Sweet of the 115th Field Artillery Brigade tells us about the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp. On this day, 75 years ago, elements of the 42nd and 45th Infantry Divisions took part in the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp from remaining Nazi troops as they fought their way across Germany in the final days of World War Two.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    42nd Infantry Division
    WWII
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Central
    Greatest Generation
    WW2
    45th Infantry Division
    The National Guard
    Dachau concentration camp
    75th Anniversary WWII

