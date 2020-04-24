The Spartan News Episode 3

In this special edition of The Spartan News, MAJ John Sweet of the 115th Field Artillery Brigade tells us about the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp. On this day, 75 years ago, elements of the 42nd and 45th Infantry Divisions took part in the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp from remaining Nazi troops as they fought their way across Germany in the final days of World War Two.