This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (April 29, 2020) In support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Today marks the annual celebration of National Denim Day. This campaign brings awareness to all forms of destructive behavior surrounded by sexual violence. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2020 02:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63502
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107792872.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat: National Denim Day, by PO1 Sylvia Nealy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
