Bahrain Beat: National Denim Day

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (April 29, 2020) In support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Today marks the annual celebration of National Denim Day. This campaign brings awareness to all forms of destructive behavior surrounded by sexual violence. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.