Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bahrain Beat: National Denim Day

    Bahrain Beat: National Denim Day

    BAHRAIN

    04.29.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Sylvia Nealy 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (April 29, 2020) In support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Today marks the annual celebration of National Denim Day. This campaign brings awareness to all forms of destructive behavior surrounded by sexual violence. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2020
    Date Posted: 04.29.2020 02:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63502
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107792872.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2020
    Genre News
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: National Denim Day, by PO1 Sylvia Nealy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NSA Bahrain
    National Denim Day
    MWR Bahrain
    SAPR Month in Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT