    Fort Riley Podcast Episode 1 Distance Learning and Brown Recluse

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2020

    Audio by Thomas Reust 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    We visit with an expert concerning online learning, and coping skills for parents. A recent rash of brown recluse sightings spurred a visit with our last expert on the podcast.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2020
    Date Posted: 04.29.2020 12:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:06:52
    Year 2020
    Genre Educational
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fort Riley Podcast Episode 1 Distance Learning and Brown Recluse, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    pests
    Education
    Fort Riley
    online learning
    brown recluse
    COVID-19
    arachnids

