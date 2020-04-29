Service members conduct virtual reality training while in Guam, Sailors participate in a public health outbreak investigation.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2020 01:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63495
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107790557.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 29 April, 2020, by SA Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT