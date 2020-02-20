Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Picking Your Brain (Trailer)

    Picking Your Brain (Trailer)

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2020

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Military Health System

    Picking Your Brain is a four-part series from the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center (DVBIC) that focuses on the care and recovery of service members and veterans who have sustained a traumatic brain injury (TBI).

    Episodes were released weekly during March as part of Brain Injury Awareness Month (BIAM) and focused on military and civilian medical providers, active-duty service members, and veterans who have sustained a TBI, as well as the loved ones who support their recovery process.

    The views, opinions and/or findings contained in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy or decision unless so designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Medical Corporate’ by TimTaj available at jamendo.com and was used according to Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2020
    Date Posted: 04.28.2020 09:41
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 63491
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107788669.mp3
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Picking Your Brain (Trailer), by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Service Members
    TBI
    Caregivers
    Veterans
    Traumatic Brain Injury
    Concussion
    Brain Injury Awareness
    Brain Health

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT