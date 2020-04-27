Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bahrain Beat: Military Saves Month

    Bahrain Beat: Military Saves Month

    BAHRAIN

    04.27.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jahmai Stokes 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (April 27, 2020) Mrs. Patrice Wheeler, Personal Financial Manager at Fleet and Family Support Center, speaks Military Saves Month. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class J.C.J. Stokes reports from AFN Bahrain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2020
    Date Posted: 04.29.2020 02:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63490
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107788369.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: Military Saves Month, by PO2 Jahmai Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NSA Bahrain FFSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT