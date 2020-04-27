This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (April 27, 2020) Mrs. Patrice Wheeler, Personal Financial Manager at Fleet and Family Support Center, speaks Military Saves Month. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class J.C.J. Stokes reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2020 02:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63490
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107788369.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat: Military Saves Month, by PO2 Jahmai Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT