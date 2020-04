Dover AFB Base Access PSA

THIS IS A DOVER AIR FORCE BASE PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT. EFFECTIVE 26 APRIL, DOVER AIR FORCE BASE ACCESS RESTRICTIONS FOR RETIRED MILITARY, THEIR DEPENDENTS AND VETERANS HEALTH ID CARD HOLDERS ARE LOOSENED. PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY DECLARATION AND STAY AT HOME ORDER REMAIN IN EFFECT. THE COMMISSARY AND PHARMACY WILL RESUME NORMAL OPERATING HOURS. 100% DOD ID CHECKS ENFORCED. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT WWW.DOVER.AF.MIL/CORONAVIRUS OR FACEBOOK.COM/DOVERAIRFORCEBASE.