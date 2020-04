Dover Air Force Base Commissary Access PSA

THIS IS A DOVER AIR FORCE BASE PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT. WITH IMPROVED COVID-19 PROTECTIVE MEASURES IN PLACE, THE DOVER AIR FORCE BASE COMMISSARY WILL BE OPEN TO ALL PATRONS STARTING 26 APRIL. OPERATING HOURS ARE TUESDAY - SATURDAY, 9AM - 6PM AND SUNDAY, 11AM - 6 PM. NO MORE THAN 75 SHOPPERS AT A TIME, A CLOTH FACE COVERING IS REQUIRED, TICKET QUEUE SYSTEM IS SUSPENDED. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT WWW.DOVER.AF.MIL/CORONAVIRUS OR FACEBOOK.COM/DOVERAIRFORCEBASE