    High Flyer T.V Episode 3, TSgt Schlickenmeyer & DeLarge - 4:24:20, 4.24 PM

    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Chavis Kendrick 

    338th Recruiting Squadron

    TSgt Benjamin Schlickenmeyer of Northern KY and TSgt Sharif DeLarge of Cincinnati, OH discuss how they continue to develop themselves despite the current pandemic!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2020
    Date Posted: 04.24.2020 18:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63486
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107786764.mp3
    Length: 00:27:33
    Artist High-Flyer T.V
    Year 2020
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High Flyer T.V Episode 3, TSgt Schlickenmeyer & DeLarge - 4:24:20, 4.24 PM, by TSgt Chavis Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Social Media
    education
    Recruiting
    COVID-19

