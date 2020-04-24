TSgt Benjamin Schlickenmeyer of Northern KY and TSgt Sharif DeLarge of Cincinnati, OH discuss how they continue to develop themselves despite the current pandemic!
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2020 18:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63486
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107786764.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:33
|Artist
|High-Flyer T.V
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, High Flyer T.V Episode 3, TSgt Schlickenmeyer & DeLarge - 4:24:20, 4.24 PM, by TSgt Chavis Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT