88th Readiness Division History Minute - US Army Reserve Birthday

This will be the first installment of the 88th Readiness Division History Minute, with 88th RD Historian Ward Zischke.



Today's topic is the Army Reserve Birthday, and origins in the Reserve Medical Corps, established, April 23, 1908, in response to the many disease and other medical issues that faced US Soldiers during the time of the Spanish American War, a decade earlier.