    88th Readiness Division History Minute - US Army Reserve Birthday

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2020

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class John Freese 

    88th Readiness Division

    This will be the first installment of the 88th Readiness Division History Minute, with 88th RD Historian Ward Zischke.

    Today's topic is the Army Reserve Birthday, and origins in the Reserve Medical Corps, established, April 23, 1908, in response to the many disease and other medical issues that faced US Soldiers during the time of the Spanish American War, a decade earlier.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2020
    Date Posted: 04.27.2020 08:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63485
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107786661.mp3
    Length: 00:01:02
    Artist Ward Zischke
    Album 88th RD History Minute -- Army Reserve Birthday
    Year 2020
    Genre Historian Audio File
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th Readiness Division History Minute - US Army Reserve Birthday, by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARBirthday112 20TimeZones2020

