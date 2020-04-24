(Spanish) PSA: An important COVID-19 message from the Massachusetts National Guard

Master Sgt. Maria Escobar delivers an important message from the Massachusetts National Guard: If you are referred for a test, our priority is you and your family's health, regardless of your legal or residency status. We're your friends, your neighbors, we are part of the community, and we're here to serve you.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2020 17:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Location:
|MA, US
