    (Spanish) PSA: An important COVID-19 message from the Massachusetts National Guard

    MA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Kerri Spero 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Maria Escobar delivers an important message from the Massachusetts National Guard: If you are referred for a test, our priority is you and your family's health, regardless of your legal or residency status. We're your friends, your neighbors, we are part of the community, and we're here to serve you.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2020
    Date Posted: 04.24.2020
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (Spanish) PSA: An important COVID-19 message from the Massachusetts National Guard, by MSgt Kerri Spero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spanish
    Massachusetts
    National Guard
    Hispanic community
    COVID-19

