    Why We Serve - With SMSgt. Kenny Rentier in the COVID-19 response

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Amber Williams 

    165th Airlift Wing

    Join us as we meet Senior Master Sgt. Kenny Rentiers, the non-commissioned officer in charge of the Infection Control Teams for the 165th Airlift Wing in the state's response to COVID-19 relief efforts.

    After the State of Georgia started activated Guardsmen for the COVID-19 relief efforts, Rentiers was one of the first to hit the ground running to build processes and lead the teams devoted to disinfecting long-term care facilities to protect our most vulnerable populations.

    Rentiers served as a firefighter for the Air National Guard and also responded to relief efforts in Hurricane Katrina. Rentiers was recognized as the First Sergeant of the year for 2018 at the 165th Airlift Wing, the State of Georgia, and for the region.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2020
    Date Posted: 04.24.2020 13:58
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    georgia air national guard
    165th airlift wing
    covid-19 national guard
    infection control teams

