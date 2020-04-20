Why We Serve - With SMSgt. Kenny Rentier in the COVID-19 response

Join us as we meet Senior Master Sgt. Kenny Rentiers, the non-commissioned officer in charge of the Infection Control Teams for the 165th Airlift Wing in the state's response to COVID-19 relief efforts.



After the State of Georgia started activated Guardsmen for the COVID-19 relief efforts, Rentiers was one of the first to hit the ground running to build processes and lead the teams devoted to disinfecting long-term care facilities to protect our most vulnerable populations.



Rentiers served as a firefighter for the Air National Guard and also responded to relief efforts in Hurricane Katrina. Rentiers was recognized as the First Sergeant of the year for 2018 at the 165th Airlift Wing, the State of Georgia, and for the region.